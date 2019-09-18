After weeks of anticipation and permutations, the UEFA Champions League group phase got off to a thrilling start yesterday and fans present at the Heineken House in Ikoyi were treated to a fusion of football and entertainment.

For the cross-section of fans that had a lot to savour outside the 90 minutes of action on the pitch from Tuesday’s games, the new Heineken campaign “Better Together” is apt as it was a fun-filled atmosphere all through at the world-class Heineken House in Lagos.

Aside the perfect cocktail, there were also prizes for fans that know their game and consumers who know their choice beer Heineken well enough.

Though there are numerous Leagues, the UEFA Champions League proudly sponsored by Heineken is in its class of its own with the star-studded teams that are on parade competing for the most coveted prize in club football.

In its usual tradition of always rewarding fans and it consumers, Heineken® this UCL season with its ‘Better Together’ is offering free tickets for many more to come and experience the best of football and entertainment fussed together.

For today’s fixtures in which the game in Paris between PSG and Real Madrid is the pick of the bunch, fans can win double tickets to the Heineken® House to also have the UCL experience by answering tricky questions about the tournament.

Details of questions are available on Heineken digital platforms three quickest correct answers win invite to be part of the fun in the House.