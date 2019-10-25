Nigeria forward, Stephen Odey has dedicated to his beloved mother, the goal he scored for KRC Genk in Wednesday’s UEFA Champions League Group E 4-1 home defeat to Liverpool.

Odey scored the consolation goal for the Belgian champions two minutes from time. It was his first ever UEFA Champions League goal.

The former MFM of Lagos striker took the place of his international teammate, Paul Onuachu in the 81st minute for his debut in the competition.

Odey who also expressed his disappointment with the result of the game, hopes for better results in subsequent outings.

“Not the result we wanted, but it ended that way. Hoping to get a better result in our next meeting & a goal,” reads a Tweet on Odey’s Twitter handle.

“I will like to dedicate my first @ChampionsLeague goal to my mum who marked her birthday on Tuesday as a birthday gift. Thanks for guiding me in the right path.”