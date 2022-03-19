The draws for the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League, Europa League, and Conference League took place on Friday in Nyon, Switzerland. And some Nigerian stars were involved.
While some got somewhat favourable opponents, others would have to dig deep if they are to secure a spot in the semi- finals of Europe’s elite football competitions.
In the Champions League, Nigeria has just one player- Villarreal forward Samuel Chukwueze. The Super Eagles star faces former champions Bayern Munich in what promises to be a tricky tie.
The German giants have one of the deadliest attacks in Europe, and Chukwueze and his teammates would have to dig deep. A victory for Chukwueze and his Yellow Submarine would be a big upset.
