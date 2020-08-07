SuperSport viewers on DStv can enjoy the return of the UEFA Champions League, as the Round of 16 ties are completed with four matches today and tomorrow.

The Champions League was suspended in March, with only four of the eight Round of 16 ties having been completed.

The Round of 16 resumes today with Manchester City at home to Real Madrid at the Etihad Stadium and Olympique Lyon visiting Juventus in Turin’s Allianz Stadium. The match will kick off at 8:00pm live on SuperSport 3, DStv channel 223

City hold a 2-1 lead from the first leg at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu and are being tipped to advance – though Real are a different beast compared to back in February when the Citizens won in Madrid, with Zinedine Zidane’s side having claimed a first La Liga title since 2017.

Juventus, fresh from claiming their ninth successive Serie A title will have to dig deep to overturn a 1-0 deficit against Olympique Lyon – though the French side will likely be undercooked, having not played a competitive game since March after the 2019-20 Ligue 1 side was scrapped entirely when the worldwide pandemic struck. The match will air live at 8:00pm on DStv SuperSport 5 channel 225 and SuperSport 11

Tomorrow sees Bayern Munich, who are chasing a treble after winning the Bundesliga and German DFB Pokal Cup, look to wrap up progression when they host Chelsea at the Allianz Arena in Bavaria. The match will air Live at 8:00pm on SuperSport 5 channel 225 and on SuperSport 11 channel 231. Bayern are not assuming that they will advance to the final stages in Lisbon despite holding a comfortable 3-0 lead.