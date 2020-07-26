Bolaji Okunola

Leicester City duo of Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho have vowed to cage compatriot, Odion Ighalo in today’s English Premier League season’s final fixture against Manchester United at the King Power Stadium.

The trio, who represented Nigeria at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, will be nursing different desires in the decisive game that will determine who finishes in the top four on the log.

Although the top two positions are already settled, following the impressive form of league champions, Liverpool, and runners up, Manchester City.

The third and fourth positions, capable of fetching clubs a UEFA Champions League tickets, have turned a three-horse race for Chelsea, Manchester United and Leicester City.

The Foxes, who have Ndidi and Iheanacho in their fold have stated the duo are battle ready to tackle fellow country man, Ighalo.

Ahead of the crucial encounter, Leicester via twitter, stated Ndidi is in right shape to make the club’s dream come to past.

This came while the Nigeria born footballer was unveiling the club’s new jersey billed for the crucial duel.

“Supportive through strength” the club wrote on Ndidi’s image.

Iheanacho, who inspired his side to victory by netting a goal against Crystal Palace early this month, was also given same deadly caption.

In a similar vein, Ighalo, who is yet to record any English premier league goal since joining the Red Devils in January on a year loan spell, also derived pleasure revealing his preparation with teammate, Daniel James, ahead of today’s battle at the King Power Stadium.

“I’m hot with Daniel James,” he wrote on his latest Instagram status.

Both Leicester City and Manchester United equally have their destinies in their hands. A draw will be sufficient for Ighalo’s Manchester United. But the duo of Ndidi and Iheanacho can still smile if Chelsea bungle their home game with Wolves.