Judex Okoro, Calabar

Members of the Association of Medical Laboratory Scientists of Nigeria (AMLSN) have been cautioned to desist from fuelling crisis in the health institution.

Prof. Ikpeme Ikpeme, Chief Medical Director of University of Calabar Teaching Hospital (UCTH), who gave the warning in a statement issued yesterday in Calabar, described the attitude of members of the association as irresponsible, saying that it was against the ethics of their profession.

“It is unfortunate that the association is peddling falsehood in the media just to curry favour from the ministry and members of the public.

“The attention of the management of UCTH has been drawn to the various misinformation and lopsided stories being extensively peddled by the Association of Medical Laboratory Scientists of Nigeria and circulated by the electronic and social media.

“It is unfortunate that such blatant fabrications could emanate from the association.

“Among other deliberate fabrications, it is indeed worrisome that the death of a young man, who collapsed and died on his private property outside the hospital and in the presence of his father, could be politicised to seek unmerited attention.

“This is irresponsible unionism at its peak. As a responsible management, it will be an exercise in futility to join issues with already poisoned minds apart from pre-empting the outcome of the reports expected from the panel of inquiry set up by the UCTH management to investigate the matter,” he said.