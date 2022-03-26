By Paul Erewuba

The President of Royal Race Walk Foundation, Mrs. Felicia Eze has expressed satisfaction on the outcome of the maiden race held in Lagos which saw Udebunma Chinemerem of the United Christian Secondary School, Apapa Lagos winning the men’s race.

The second position went to Nma Franklin of the same school while Adeboye Tobi of Stadium High School came third.

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .

In the Women’s category, Maduka Blessing from United Christian Secondary School, Apapa Lagos emerged champion, leaving the 2nd and 3rd positions to the duo of Olukoya Abosede and Oludunjoye Ifeoluwa both from Stadium High School, Surulere, Lagos.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Represented by the Vice President, RRWF, Nasiru Mohammed Isa, at the one day open event aimed at catching them young and discovering hidden talents, Mrs Eze promised that the Royal Race Walking Foundation will continue to boost walk race until it becomes a household name in the country.

She commended those who contributed in making the maiden edition a huge success, especially her Vice Chairman, Alhaji Nasiru, the Technical Director, Mr. Samuel Babatoba, financial director, Shola Ogundele and the Public Relations Officer, Mr. Patrick Ibeh among others .