Chinedu Udechukwu believes Enyimba Football Club stand in good stead to confirm qualification for the playoff round of the Nigeria Professional Football League when the seven times champions visit Katsina United on the closing matchday of the first round.

The People’s Elephant are in full control of their qualification hope as a win against the Changi Boys will guarantee passage to the playoff, regardless results at other venues.

Usman Abd’Allah’s men can also pull through with less favourable results, as only MFM, who face Sunshine Stars in Akure, can displace the former African Champions from the top three with a win.

While Udechukwu says the team will give their ‘best’ to avoid any final day collapse, the forward is aware that Enyimba’s aims will be met by a stiff opposition from their hosts, who are in need of a win to make certain of beating the drop.

“It won’t be easy,” the bullish striker began.

“It will be very tough because anytime Enyimba and Katsina meet the people in Katsina, everybody is on their toes, so it will be very tough.

“Enyimba have every opportunity to qualify. Even (with) a lose in the game against Katsina United, there’s a possibility we will qualify for the super six and Katsina United with their current situation now, I know it won’t be easy for us. But I know its football, anything can happen so we are going there to do the best we can.”

Udechukwu who is in his first season at Enyimba following a switch from Katsina United relishes the chance to play against his former side and interact with the local fans again

“It’s a good thing. They are my people and I would love to play against them. They appreciate me coming and I’m happy to be with them once more because it’s been a while.”