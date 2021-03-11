For visiting Orlu to obtain first-hand information on the recent joint military/police operation and paying courtesy calls on prominent Igbo leaders, including Nigeria’s first Minister of Aviation, Chief Mbazulike Amechi, the new national leadership of Onanaeze Ndigbo has earned the commendation of the Igbo Speaking Community of Lagos.

Commenting on the visits, the President-General of Igbo Speaking Community of Lagos, Chief Sunday Udeh, thumbed up for the newly inaugurated, Prof. George Obiozor-headed executives of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, for being sensitive to the Igbo cause and taking off in a manner that indicates an all-inclusive approach to leadership.

Chief Udeh said that the visit to Chief Mbazulike Amechi’s country home in Ukpor, Anambra state, by Prof. George Obiozor as the President-General of Ohanaeze, reflects the character of a good leader, stressing that the top-flight diplomat is already bringing to bear on his office his vast experience in managing men and obviating conflicts.

The Igbo Speaking Community of Lagos President described Chief Amechi a respected nationalist and statesman whose wise counsel should always be sought after by the present leaders.

“Chief Amechi is the only member of the popular Zikist Movement still alive, and therefore, deserves such a visit that can make him have a sense of being appreciated. He is capable of making very useful contributions to topical national issues. The Ohanaeze leadership has done well by seeking to tap from the wisdom and knowledge he is endowed with,” Udeh, popularly called Onwa, remarked.

He expressed the confidence that Prof. Obiozor has the capacity to give Ndi Ngbo quality leadership, adding that if the policy thrust of his inaugural speech is anything to go by, his tenure will restore to the people of the south-east the voice they had lost in the affairs of the nation.

The Igbo Speaking Community President went on: “The proof of the pudding is in the eating.

And I am pleased that the Ohanaeze President-General has what it takes to launch the Igbo nation back to reckoning. He has rich antecedence, an impeccable record, enviable exposure and experience beyond the shores of Nigeria.