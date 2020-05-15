Henry Akubuiro

The Nation reporter, Udemma Chukwuma, has announced her entry into the literary world with the release of her novel, Left with Shadows, a thought-provoking fiction, which addresses the implications of divorce, as children, whose parents are separated, often suffer psychological and emotional traumas.

The novel uses the protagonist, Nwakaego, to project the dangers associated with children in broken homes, such as depression, hopelessness, loneliness, lack of sense of belonging, hatred, suicidal tendencies.

Said the author: “The increase in children engaging in different forms of social vices could be attributed to lack of constant expression of love in homes, divorce, and separation among couples. Such children, due to the psychological trauma of their parents’ separation, take solace in friends who show them some love and at the long run might introduce them to some bad habits.”

Chukwuma has dedicated the 150 page-book to every child from a broken home: “I am talking to everyone out there with Left with Shadows, especially parents, who do not know the psychological and emotional trauma their child or children go through as a result of a broken home.

“It is of great importance for parents to stay together and nurture their children, to be responsible citizens, because a broken child is a broken society.”

Excited with her debut, the author told Daily Sun: “There is nothing as fulfilling as having a copy of your own book in your hand, the feeling is beyond words.”

The novel will be available at bookstores from June, but pre-orders could be placed in advance. She hinted that the official launching would be made known once the COVID-19 social distancing was relaxed in Nigeria.

In the plot of the novel, distraught, Nwakaego, on two occasions, attempt to take her life. Lonely, she is scared and despairs after Uncle Ojo, the husband of her guardian, Aunty Ndubunma, has violated her. She suddenly realises she has nobody but her own reflections. She begins to have trouble sleeping, as the thought of Uncle Ojo again creeping up on her, in the dark, continues to haunt her.

The author, with a Camerounian mother and a Nigerian father, is an arts and culture reporter with The Nation. She lives and works in Lagos, Nigeria.