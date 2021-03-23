From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

A former National Chairman of the Action Alliance (AA), Mr Kenneth Udeze, was on Tuesday rearraigned before an Osun State Magistrate’s Court sitting in Osogbo, the state capital.

Also arraigned alongside Udeze were former National Secretary of the party Mr James Vernibe and one Ogunmodede Oluwagbemi.

The accused persons were arraigned on a three count charge of conspiracy, fraud and forgery.

They all pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The embattled former National Chairman of the AA had earlier been remanded in Ilesa prison custody after he was arraigned before the court.

Udeze, who was recently expelled by the leadership of the party, was arrested by operatives of Zone 11 of the Nigeria Police Force with headquarters in Osogbo.

The former AA National Chairman was also alleged to have replaced the name of the duly elected governorship candidate of the party in Osun State with another person during the 2018 governorship election held in the state.

Appearing before the court on Tuesday, Udeze and other defendants were granted provisional bail by Magistrate Adebola Ajanaku who presided over the court.

Magistrate Ajanaku also ruled that all the sureties standing in for the accused persons should appear in court on May 25 being the next adjourning date.

According to the charge sheet read in court, Udeze and other defendants had in July 2018 conspired to commit felony and fraud, thereby committing an offence contrary to and punishable under section 516 of the criminal code, laws of Osun State.

Udeze was alleged to have fraudulently ultered the documents of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and presented same as original.

The offence was said to be contrary to the provisions of section 468 and punishable under section 469 of the criminal code, laws of Osun State.

However, counsel to the defendants, Mr MO Olaniyan urged the court to allow his clients enjoy the bail already granted them by the court.

Although Police Prosecutor Mr Olufemi Olanipekun had opposed the bail application, the court held that the accused persons be allowed to enjoy the bail already granted them.

Magistrate Ajanaku after granting the accused persons bail, adjourned the case to May, 25.