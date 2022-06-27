Engulfed with joy, the people of Imeama-Umuabi Autonomous Community in Udi Local Government Area of Enugu State, yesterday, paid a thank-you visit to Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for restoring peace in their community after two decades of crisis.

Led by the Traditional Ruler of Imeama-Umuabi Autonomous Community, Igwe Justice F. Ken Ezeike, the people expressed profound appreciation to Gov. Ugwuanyi for salvaging them and bringing peace and succour to them through the creation of the autonomous community.

They also appreciated Gov. Ugwuanyi for the emergence of Igwe Justice Ezeike as the Traditional Ruler of the newly created autonomous community as well as the appointment of the Monarch as the Chairman of Traditional Rulers Council, Udi Local Government Area.

Igwe Ezeike stressed that Governor Ugwuanyi’s intervention did not only bring peace to their community but also opened the door for development and progress.

He added that what the governor did for them was divine, disclosing that since he resolved the crisis at its peak, the people of Imeama-Umuabi Autonomous Community have been living in peace and harmony.

The Royal Father, therefore, prayed God to bless Gov. Ugwuanyi and bestow him and his family with peace “the way our governor gave us peace”.

In a similar development, the people of Awgu Egbeleri Community in Awgu LGA also visited Gov. Ugwuanyi at the Government House, Enugu to thank him for the appointment of their illustrious son, Prof. Aloysius Okolie, as the new Vice Chancellor of Enugu State University of Science and Technology (ESUT), Enugu.