Intermediaries working on the transfer deal of Flying Eagles skipper, Ikouwem Udoh to Israeli Premier League side, Maccabi Haifa have described the move as one of the best for upcoming players.

The player reportedly left the Flying Eagles camp in Germany to undergo the mandatory medicals to complete his dream move from Nigeria Premier Football League side, Enyimba to Europe under the aegis of UK-based agencies, Emmanuel Adewole of Wonder Sport and Igeola Hassan Nojeem of OHN Consultancy Limited.

“I’m so happy that Emmanuel of Wonder Sport and I were able to pull off this deal for Ikouwem Udoh,” explained the OHN Consultancy CEO, Igeola Hassan Nojeem. “It has taken us a long step to get to this point, but the most important thing for us is that the player is happy with the deal we secured for him.

“Almost everything is sorted out now and he has also undergone his medicals.

“Personally, I’m thrilled because, this is the first major partnership between Emmanuel of Best World and OHN Consultancy Limited and it would definitely show other young players what we are capable of doing; I’m so happy.” Udoh had reportedly passed the medical he went through with club and the details of the deal would be announced soon.

The impressive defender caught the attention of Maccabi, when he was with the CHAN Eagles in Morocco, where he had good performances.

Meanwhile, Nojeem had revealed that he and his partners were still working on other deals for some Nigerian youngsters, adding their priority is to ensure the best for their clienteles.