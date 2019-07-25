A marketing communications firm, Alphagrace Media Resources, organizers of the Hall of Grace (HoG) awards has concluded arrangements for this year’s edition.

In a statement by the CEO, Mr Rupert Ojenuwa, the firm said it had unveiled its Man of the Year after careful deliberations and feedback from its board and Nigerians as a whole. The event holds July 28, at the Civic Centre, Ozumba Mbadiwe, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Ojenuwa said his organization has “elected to give this very important honour to the Governor Emmanuel Udom of Akwa Ibom who has continually raised the bar in governance.

“Having embraced the spirit of excellence and people-oriented governance, he has taken delivery to an all-time high. He has effectively impacted his state and the people are happy for it.”

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, Chairman of Air Peace, Allen Onyema, Rev Esther Ajayi, and entertainment icons Tuface Idibia, Funke Akindele and Tobi Bakare will also be awarded.