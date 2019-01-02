Udom designed a road map that would guide his administration in the onerous task of lifting the state out of the backwaters of industrial underdevelopment

Bassey Essien

Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State took office in 2015 with industrialization as one of the key areas of focus of his administration. Udom, a private sector player in the financial sector for over two decades, understood very well that for Akwa Ibom to shed its status of the purely civil service state it had been since its creation for one that could be economically self-sustaining, it needed to have a strong industrial base.

The governor resorted to self-help for the state by way of rapid industrialization to address the anomaly of Akwa Ibom being the largest producer of the country’s wealth but not having any federal presence in form of an industrial establishment.

Udom designed a road map that would guide his administration in the onerous task of lifting the state out of the backwaters of industrial underdevelopment to one that would be a hub of industrial activities. This, he did, by first of all creating the conducive atmosphere that is needed to make investments thrive.

Udom addressed the issue of insecurity, which had been a major hindrance to economic development in the state prior to his assumption of office, restoring to the state the peace that had eluded it for a long time. He restored integrity to governance through entrenchment of accountability, transparency and due process in the management of government affairs. And in no time, the effort began to yield fruits.

The result was that not quite two years into his tenure, in the first quarter of 2017, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) listed Akwa Ibom as one of the five states and the Federal Capital Territory being the most investor-friendly in the country. The NBS also said during the period, the state attracted capital importation of $18.361 million, a 27.75 percent improvement over the previous year’s figure, noting that it was experiencing rapid economic transformation, much faster than the Nigerian average, with quality of life index growing more than 300 percent.