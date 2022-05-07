Akwa Ibom State governor and presidential aspirant on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Udom Gabriel Emmanuel has appealed to both the Federal Government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to end the on-going strike and reopen the universities.

In a statement issued on his behalf by Mr Bola Bolawole, spokesperson of the Udom Emmanuel Presidential Council, Gov. Emmanuel said the time has come for both the FG and ASUU to climb down from their high horse and avert a disaster that may strike the country’s educational system as a whole if the ASUU strike is not quickly called off and our universities re-opened for studies.

“The discussions are already going on in some foreign countries where our people, especially our youths, run for greener pastures, to withdraw their recognition of university certificates from Nigeria. God forbid that this should happen! The all-round effects on our people are better imagined than felt.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

“According to data from the country’s apex Bank, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Nigeria’s Diaspora remittances inflow for the first nine months of 2021 rose to $14.2 billion, up 10 per cent Year-on-Year from $12.9 billion in the corresponding period of 2020 and beating the World Bank quarter-on-quarter projections for the same period.

“This is second only to foreign exchange earned from the oil sector. Nothing must be done to adversely affect its growth in the short-and long-term.