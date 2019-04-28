Joe Effiong, Uyo

The recurrent fatal cult war in Akwa Ibom State has drawn the ire of Governor Udom Emmanuel, who has consequently directed security agencies to redouble efforts and fish out culprits behind the incident and other criminal activities observed recently in the state.

Emmanuel who gave the directives in Government House Uyo during a courtesy visit on him by the new Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Zaki Ahmed, explained that Akwa Ibom should not be a safe haven for criminals, and frowned on the ugly trend of violence by students of tertiary institutions who instead of concentrating on their studies, resort to cultism and other social vices.

The governor, however ,acknowledged the contributions of the security agencies in the state in the maintenance of law and order; but urged them to fish out the culprits and let them face the full weight of the law.

“It is quite sad for a student to take the life of a fellow student in the name of cultism. The police must get to the root of all this, and apprehend the perpetrators while the school authorities should not hesitate to expel such bad eggs,” Emmanuel fumed.

He thanked the officers and men of the police force for their commitment to rid the society of criminals both in the metropolis and rural areas and sued for increased tempo in patrols, while assuring of necessary logistics to aid their operations.

He also assured the new commissioner of police of maximum cooperation.

Earlier, Mr Zaki Ahmed said the visit was to intimate the state chief executive of his posting to Akwa Ibom and to solicit maximum cooperation to achieve the core mandate of his duties.