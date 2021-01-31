From Joe Effiong, Uyo

Akwa Ibom State governor, Mr Udom Emmanuel, has comdemned the recent attack on the Norfin Offshore Shipyard Ltd, a ship building facility located along Imo River estuary in the state.

Consequently, Emmanuel has advised host communities as primary beneficiaries of the government and private projects or industries sited in their domains to protect them from vandals within and outside.

Speaking at the inauguration of the shipyard, owned by an indigene of the state, Mr Charles Udonwa, as well as the launch of a brand new security boat, MV Norfin Swift, built by the company, the governor expressed the readiness of the state government to partner the Norfin Group, and lauded the investor, Mr Udonwa, a Singaporean based ship builder for his decision to site the shipyard in the state, noting that the gesture was worthy of emulation.

“Today marks a seed harvest in the entire Gulf of Guinea and we don’t take this for granted. But it is worthy of emulation. I hope the host community will behave well.

“My brother Charles I share your pains in the last attack. Whatever we are going to do as a state government to ameliorate that pain, we will do.

“Locating this facility here is for the benefit of the entire country.

Also speaking, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, represented by the Minister of State for Power, Mr. Goddy Jerry Abba, equally gave assurance

of the readiness of the federal government to partner the company.

In his welcome address, the chairman of the company, Mr. Udonwa, appreciated the state government for creating an investment-friendly climate in the state, saying his company’s presence in the state would help Akwa Ibom become a major player in the nation’s oil and gas industry.

He pointed out the successes of few Nigerians in providing maritime assets to support the Nigerian oil and gas industry has been partly driven by Norfin Offshore.

“We have encouraged and provided up to 35 vehicles to our Nigerian partners from 2010 up till date, which tremendously increased our participation in the value chain of crude oil exploration, drilling and production.

“In all these, Akwa Ibom citizens have been the least involved in the provision of maritime assets to support oil and gas services in Nigeria. Norfin Offshore is definitely changing that narrative.

“For Ship Owners Association of Nigeria and potential ship owners in Nigeria and West Africa, it is important to note that your purchase of a 40-metre crew cum security vessle buii in Asia Pacific or Europe or South Africa for USD 4.5 million and with transportation cost, custom and terminal charges of USD 2 million, we can build the same vessel with improved machineries for you at USD 3.8 million, thus cost saving of USD 2.7. million.

He listed immediate challenges faced by the company to include, continuous attacks by militants and cult group in the locality; warring villages thus making it difficult to agree and have MoU; and lack of electricity supply to the area from which the company can connect and access power.

In their goodwill message, the Chief of the Naval Staff, represented by the Commander, Nigeria Navy, NNS, Jubilee, Ikot Abasi, Commodore Majid Ibrahim, Leader, Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly, Sir. Udo Kierian Akpan, and the President, Ship Owners Association of Nigeria, Dr. Eke George described the investment as historic. END