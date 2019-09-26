Joe Effiong, Uyo

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Udom Emmanuel has commiserated with the family of the former Secretary to the Government of the Federation and inaugural Minister of Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, Obong Ufot Ekaette following his untimely death.

In a message of condolence to the family of the Obong Ekaette, a one-time deputy governor of Akwa Ibom State, and a retired federal permanent secretary, Gov Emmanuel who is a kinsman of the deceased, said Akwa Ibom State would not have been what is today without the positive contribution of the former deputy governor.

According to a release by Gov Emmanuel’s Chief Press Secretary, Ekerete Udoh, Emmanuel celebrated the contributions of the departed elder statesman to the development of Akwa Ibom State in particular and Nigeria in general.

“He was a thoroughbred public servant who was transparent, honest and a stickler for excellence – qualities he brought to bear in the execution of the key offices of public trust he held in the course of his illustrious career.

“The government and the people of Akwa Ibom State are grateful for his contributions to the development of our state where he once served as the deputy governor. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family. He will be greatly missed.”

When contacted, Air Commodore Idongest Nkanga (retd), who was Ekaette’s boss while he served as governor between 1990 and 1992, said he would not make any public comment on the unfortunate incident until after speaking with the widow, Senator Eme Ekaette.

He said going public first would be inappropriate.