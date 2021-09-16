From Joe Effiong, Uyo, Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Akwa Ibom Governor, Udom Emmanuel has signed into law a bill to prohibit open rearing and grazing of livestock and to provide the establishment of ranches in the state.

The bill was presented to the governor for his assent, yesterday, by Speaker, House of Assembly, Aniekan Bassey and Attorney General/Commissioner for Justice, Uko Udom.

The law is billed to promote modern techniques in animal husbandry, prevent destruction of farms by wandering herds of cattle, while reducing clashes and killings between herders and farmers in the state. It will also promote international best practices in livestock administration, regulation, and control in the state, among others.

After signing the bill into law, the governor instructed relevant authorities to ensure it was implemented and enforced to the letter, adding that culprits must be brought to book accordingly.

He said the new law was no respecter of persons irrespective of status or calibre. The House at a plenary on Tuesday had passed the bill into law.

Cattle dealers association, Arewa, the Igbo, Yoruba communities and other stakeholders in the state made their inputs to the bill during public hearings before it was passed by the House.

Similarly, Osun Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, has signed the anti-open grazing bill into law, the Chief Press Secretary, Ismail Omipidan, confirmed to newsmen in Osogbo, yesterday.

The bill to regulate animal grazing and establishment of cattle ranches in the state was passed by the House of Assembly on August 12.

Omipidan who confirmed the governor’s assent to the bill, said plans have been perfected to fully implement the new law.

“Mr Governor has signed the anti-open grazing bill into law immediately the bill was transmitted from the House of Assembly to the office of his excellency. We have notified the security agencies that will enforce the law in every part of the state, so, it is a crime to practice open grazing in Osun state.”

