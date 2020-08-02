Joe Effiong, Uyo

Barring any last minute changes, the current acting Vice Chancellor of Akwa Ibom state University, Ikot Akpaden, Prof Eno Ibanga and the current Commissioner for Education in Akwa Ibom State, Prof Nse Essien will exchange their positions this week.

Ibanga had served out his five-year tenure as the vice chancellor of the state-owned university but was retained in acting capacity by the state government.

While still acting, Gov. Udom Emmanuel antepenultimate week nominated him as one of the new commissioners to be sworn, probably this week, having successfully scaled over the state house of assembly screening procedures.

Essien on the other hand is the state commissioner for education having been move there from the moribund ministry of science and technology where he was initially assigned in Emmanuel’s cabinet.

The speculation was that he would be dropped from the cabinet since another person from Ikot Ekpene, Mr Sunday Ibuot is also in the state executive council as Special Adviser on Political and Legislative Affairs.

But in a surprise move, Emmanuel moves Essien to head the university as its fourth vice chancellor and announced same yesterday through a press release signed by the secretary to the state government, Dr Emmanuel Ekuwem.

The release with the title: Prof. Nse Essien is New Vice Chancellor of Akwa Ibom State University (AKSU), said Essien would assume office for a fixed term of five years from Monday, August 3, 2020.

It reads; “His Excellency the Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Mr. Udom Emmanuel, has approved the appointment of Prof. Nse Essien as Vice Chancellor of Akwa Ibom State University (AKSU) with effect from Monday, August 3, 2020. His appointment is for a fixed term of Five (5) years.

“Until his appointment, Prof. Essien served in various capacities as a member of the State Executive Council. First, as Honourable Commissioner for Science and Technology and later as Honourable Commissioner for Education. Before then, he was the Head of Department of Geology, University of Calabar.

Prof. Nse Essien succeeds the Acting Vice Chancellor, Prof. Eno Ibanga, who has been appointed into the State Executive Council.”