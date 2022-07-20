JOE EFFIONG, UYO

Akwa Ibom State governor, Mr Udom Emmanuel has told Nigerians to lay more emphasis on how to diversify the nation’s economy even as attempts to simplify the content of the complicated Petroleum Industry Act PIC) have become the nucleus of economic discussion in the country.

Speaking while officially declaring open “A Retreat on the Impact of Petroleum Industrial Act (PIA) 2021, on the Federation Account”, organised by the Crude Oil Monitoring Committee of the Revenue Mobilization Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) at Ibom Icon Hotels and Golf Resort, Uyo on Wednesday, Emmanuel said Nigeria warned Nigerians to depend less on oil.

The governor who was represented by his deputy, Mr Mises Ekpo, said; “We are aware of the determined efforts of the industrialized nations to wean themselves off oil, and place emphasis on other sources to power their economies.

“The current Russian war in Ukraine, has brought this issue back to the front burner of deliberations and we should begin to explore alternative sources that will deepen our foreign earnings.”