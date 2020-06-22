Prelate Emeritus of Methodist Church Nigeria, Dr. Sunday Mbang, CON: I have so many, but I’ll like to mention two, whether you like it or not. The first one is, tell me which state, or even the Federal Government that has done that. We have Ibom Air. I was involved in the dedication of those planes. Ibom Air is not fairytale, it’s true! We are the only state in Nigeria. I don’t know whether we have any state in Africa that can beat what Udom has done. We now fly freely from Uyo to Abuja and Lagos. I dedicated the fourth plane, and I’m told the fifth one will soon come. I’m told the fleet will have about ten. The second thing is this covid-19. You know a few days ago, federal authorities came here and say that Uyo has the best of everything about covid-19. Sometime ago, when I went to Ituk Mbang to inaugurate the remodelled hospital, I couldn’t believe the new equipment I saw. The place had taken completely new look. And, I’m told every Federal Constituency will have one like that; with about six or so already done. No covid-19, no disease can try us. Have you seen our IDC at Ituk Mbang? Please, we have a governor God sent to us. I hear a few people say, the Udom industries are a lie. I’ve visited some. Those of them saying it’s a lie, should come to me, I’ll take them to some of them. Apart from Dr. Isong who tried to build government-owned factories which all died off, tell me another governor who has done anything like that. All of you, please support Gov. Udom Emmanuel.

President, Eket Senatorial District Esop Mbong Iban, Obongawan Mary Inyang: Our Governor has done a lot of things. We don’t call him Mr. Industrialisation for nothing. Also, being an Oro person, the general hospital in Iquita that has been renovated and equipped excites me. Apart from that, I love the Infectious Disease Centre in Ituk Mbang, Uruan LGA, recently inaugurated so that anyone with symptoms of covid-19 or such other ailments could quickly rush down and get treatment.

Former Member, Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. (Barr.) Usenobong Akpabio: Ibom air is this governor’s biggest achievement. With our international airport, it would not have been visionary not to have an airline, plus the kind of base that Victor Attah International Airport provides. The MRO and Cargo facilities coming on stream, Akwa Ibom looks to properly position to earn so much. We need to reduce the dependence on oil-related revenue, which in any case is gradually drying up.

National President of Akwa lbom Elderly Citizens Assembly, AKECA, Obong Ememobong Essien: Our governor, Mr. Udom Emmanuel, has done spiritual things marvelously. As an old man, that’s what concerns me most. He has deployed the power of God to bring unity, peace and development. He is a true Christian. He evinces such rare virtues as humility, forgiveness and love for even the least person. He is a blessing to Akwa Ibom and Nigeria. He is a complete governor.

Chairman/Chief Executive of Kenduo Nigeria Ltd., Amb. Offiong Edet Akpan: The sustained peace in Akwa Ibom creates a conducive investment climate. The governor, in the past 5 years, has driven citizens’ consciousness toward economic prosperity through his dakaada philosophy. He needs to complete the drive by creating funding windows for the private sector to tap from and grow the state economy. Former Member, House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Soni Udom: Well, first, I have so many takeaways, not just one. But the number one on my shortlist is the peace he has engendered. You see, I was a victim of political violence perpetrated by the last administration. Gov. Udom Emmanuel has done many things but I cannot score any of those above the peace we now enjoy.

APC Chieftain, Arc. Otu Ita Toyo: I want to express my happiness at Gov. Udom Emmanuel’s approach in curbing Covid-19. He brought experts together to look at the future after the pandemic. That is a governor who knows how to run the state. The man is not a partisan player. The group submitted their report and with an implementation committee already in place, I am hopeful that Gov. Udom Emmanuel is not toying with those recommendations. He has embarked on life-changing events. I believe God shows him the direction to lead the State.

Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly Deputy Chief Whip & Chairman, House Committee on Youth, Sport & Security, Rt. Hon. (Otuekong) Nse Essien: There are plenty takeaways though, but most important

must be his industrialisation drive. Gov. Udom Emmanuel has taken Akwa Ibom from a supposedly civil service state to an investor’s haven. I salute his vigour towards ensuring that Ibom deep seaport, which is in its last preliminary stage, becomes a reality. This is one project Akwa Ibom are looking forward to. This will definitely change our narrative. The governor needs our support to achieve his completion agenda.

Former Member, House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Soni Udom: Well, first, I have so many takeaways, not just one. But the number one on my shortlist is the peace he has engendered. You see, I

was a victim of political violence perpetrated by the last administration. Gov. Udom Emmanuel has done many things but I cannot score any of those above the peace we now enjoy.

National President of Akwa lbom Elderly Citizens Assembly, AKECA,Obong Ememobong Essien: Our governor, Mr. Udom Emmanuel, has done spiritual things marvelously. As an old man, that’s what concerns me most. He has deployed the

power of God to bring unity, peace and development. He is a true Christian. He evinces such rare virtues as humility, forgiveness and love for even the least person. He is a blessing to Akwa Ibom and Nigeria. He is a complete governor.

Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly Deputy Chief Whip & Chairman, House Committee on Youth, Sport & Security, Rt. Hon. (Otuekong) Nse Essien: There are plenty takeaways though, but most important must be his industrialisation drive. Gov. Udom Emmanuel has taken Akwa Ibom from a supposedly civil service state to an investor’s haven. I salute his vigour towards ensuring that Ibom deep seaport, which is in its last preliminary stage, becomes a reality. This is one project Akwa Ibom are looking forward to. This will definitely change our narrative. The governor needs our support to achieve his completion agenda.

Former Minister of Lands, Housing & Urban Development, Chief Nduese Essien: I would name two. First, Ibom Air and second, the Infectious Disease Centre. In the one year Ibom Air has operated, it has become the most reputable airline in the country and is growing rapidly. We are happy about that. Secondly, IDC, Ituk Mbang inaugurated a couple of weeks back has shown remarkable difference. I thank God for Gov. Udom Emmanuel’s approach. Of course, it’s not surprising having come from the business world.

International President , Ekid People’s Union & Medic, Dr. Sam Udonsak: There are numerous, but if you say I must choose one, it has to be something of my core interest and core discipline: health. The health system in Akwa Ibom State before now was moribund. The channels of healthcare delivery and outcome were in disarray. Gov. Udom Emmanuel has repositioned all that. We see the secondary healthcare facilities or general hospitals repositioned, being rededicated

for service and then the speciality hospital. So, we now look forward to a proper structured healthcare delivery system. The primary healthcare structure is being reworked. Also, there’s recently IDC, Ituk Mbang. This governor has touched my heart.

Entertainer, Philosopher & Conflict Resolution Expert, Mr. Christopher Esin (Mista Xto): I can mention fifty but there would be no time. I would think that as an Akwa Ibom person who is also into branding or a brand manager of some sort, there is a lot of pride in my heart every time I see Ibom Air in the air. Anytime I see Ibom Air flying, maybe going to or coming from Lagos or Abuja, or when I have an Ibom Air ticket, and see the way others look at me, I know these people respect Akwa Ibom! I think the most profound achievement though, of this governor is peace. Step out into the streets of Uyo and look around. You’d see the calmness in the air. Everything is possible where and when there is peace.