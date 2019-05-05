UDP governorship candidate lays mum to rest

Tony Ogaga

The remains of late Mrs Catherine Chibiko Ozoemena, mother of the governorship candidate of the United Democratic Party (UDP), Pastor Donatus Obi Ozoemena was laid out to rest recently in in Awgu LGA of Enugu state.

Speaking at the funeral ceremony, Bishop Onuagha extolled the virtues of late Ozoemena, describing her as a woman who has left an indelible mark on her community stressing that she deserved a special position in God’s bosom.

He enjoined all individuals to emulate the life of late Ozoemena and always put God first in all their endeavours. He added that Mrs Ozoemena’s passing was another reminder that death is certain for all of mankind.

For Pastor Ozoemena, the deceased’s first son, his late mother radiated love and selfless service. He said: ”Love was her skill. Mama lived a life worthy of emulation. She had a big heart and open arms which was why everybody easily became her friend. She lived a selfless life which earned her the nick name ‘Madam Iwe Ewe’ due to her forgiving spirit. Mama and our daddy loved and fed people around them irrespective of gender, age or tribal differences.”

Speaking, the Methodist Bishop of Onitsha Diocese, Rt. Rev. Dr Livinus Onuagha who officiated the service noted that he was worried when he learnt that Pastor Ozoemena had joined politics, adding that he and his wife had attempted to dissuade him on grounds that it was not his familiar turf.

He urged relevant stakeholders to refine the nation’s politics to make it a transparent level-playing ground where the game is played strictly by the rules.

Late Osoemena who died on January 29, 2019, was born in 1945, got married to Elder Sunday Okeke Ozoemena at an early age, and they were blessed with four boys and two girls.