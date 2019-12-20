Immediate past governor of Delta State, Emmanuel Uduaghan has subtly expressed his displeasure following his exclusion in the honours list by the state council of traditional rulers.

Delta State Council of Traditional Rulers, yesterday, in Asaba organised a grand reception and award of excellence in honour of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa; his deputy, Kingsley Otuaro; and a former governor, James Ibori, who was in office between 1999 and 2007.

Uduaghan was governor from 2007 to 2015 on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, like his predecessor and successor, Ibori and Okowa respectively.

He left the PDP in 2018 to pursue a senatorial seat on the platform of the All Progressives Congress.

However, his name was conspicuously missing from the honours list, and no reason was offered during the ceremony.

Governor Okowa, however, acknowledged that his predecessor, Uduaghan contributed to the development of the state by building on the foundation laid by Ibori.

Regardless, the former governor took to his Facebook account where he made series of posts, alluding that his administration was responsible for most of the infrastructure transformation which Okowa and others were receiving accolades.

In the posts tagged: “I shall be unzipping a little today,” the former governor described his exclusion from the honours list as attempt to rubbish his huge contributions to the infrastructure development of the state.