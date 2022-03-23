From Joseph Obukata, Warri

Former governor of Delta State Dr Emmanuel Uduaghan, former Minister of State for Education Olorogun Kenneth Gbagi and former Nigerian ambassador Goodknows Boladei Igali have called on the media to reshape the political agenda via verifiable and ethical standard-based news reporting ahead of the 2023 general election

The trio made the call while speaking on “2023 General Elections and Security Challenges/Role of the Media” at the 2022 Press Week Lecture/Award Ceremony of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Warri Correspondents’ Chapel, held at Casa De Pedro Hotel, Effurun, Uvwie Local Area of Delta State

Uduaghan, who advocated that media practitioners should be well remunerated, said that the media has the potential of shaping the political agenda ahead of the general election.

Speaking on the topic, “2023 Elections and Role of the Media”, Uduaghan said that journalists must go the extra mile to ensure news is verified before they are published.

He said that the media helped in bringing democracy to Nigeria but noted that since the advent of social media which he said is ‘much more dangerous than traditional media’, the polity has been redirected wrongly.

‘I want to appeal to journalists to be very diligent in their reportage. I appeal that you try and attend functions as often and not depend on collecting stories from your colleagues.

‘We should make our presence felt in most of the places where the events are happening; they should monitor these activities and write a correct report.

“Media should function on fairness and balance. If you are writing facts and balancing them, there won’t be much damage to repair, Uduaghan said.

In his welcome address, the former Nigerian ambassador to Norway, Sweden and Denmark, Amb. Good knows Boladei Igali, who was the chairman of the occasion, urged Nigerians to be wary of the kind of person they vote to power come 2023.

He said that the choices and decisions taken by Nigerians in the forthcoming general election would either make or mar the steady evolution of the nation’s democracy.

Igali said that 2022 has a lot of significance since it is the year for all political parties to produce their flagbearer and hold special importance to the 2023 general election which he said will be ‘a major watershed for the country’.

He, however, called on the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, and the Federal Government to ensure better preparation for the 2023 general election, saying, ‘the process of going through an election is like most other journeys in human existence and planning’.

Igali who is the current Pro-Chancellor and Chairman, Governing Council, Federal University of Technology Akure (FUTA), said, ‘There is need for proper planning, understanding the opportunities and challenges that lie ahead and more importantly, proffering solutions to issues that present themselves in a timely manner.

‘Accordingly, the choices and decisions which we take in the various sphere, particularly pertaining to politics and recruitment into governance will make or mar the steady evolution of our democracy and the overall nation-building process which we are all critic’, he said.

Delivering a lecture on the topic, “2023 General Elections and Security Challenges”, former Minister of Education (State), Olorogun Kenneth Gbagi, blamed the media largely for the spate of social decay including state of insecurity.

He said that journalists must redefine the core value of the profession and ensure that the polity is plunged into negativity.

He said, ‘I hold journalists largely responsible for moral decadence, a spate of ritual killings, bribery, bad governance and insecurity because journalists have failed in their duty as a watchdog of the society.

‘Unless we say the truth to ourselves, we will be wasting our time. The bad, the good and the ugly that is allowed to happen in our time are in the hands of the journalists,’ he said.

Dignitaries at the occasion included former Minister of State for Education, Olorogun Kenneth Gbagi, Ovie of Uvwie Kingdom, HRM Emmanuel Sideso Abe I, Ovie of Idjerhe Kingdom, HRM King Obukowho Monday Whiskey, Udurhie 1, and the Rector of the Delta State Polytechnic, Otefe-Oghara, Prof Emmanuel Ogujor, among others.