The frosty relationship between the immediate past governor of Delta State, Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan and his former political party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has again reared its head.

This follows scathing remarks about the former governor, who is now the Delta South senatorial candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC), by the state chapter of the PDP.

Reacting to media reports in which Uduaghan is quoted to have allegedly said that he left the PDP because his successor, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, does not listen to wise counsel, publicity secretary of the PDP in the state, Ifeanyi Michael Osuoza, in a statement, said that Uduaghan left the party because he was not guaranteed an automatic senatorial ticket.

But Uduaghan, who took to his Facebook page to respond to the remarks by Osuoza, refuted the controversial media report, describing it as untrue and the handiwork of detractors.

The former governor said the media report was in contrast to what he reportedly said during an APC campaign rally at Koko in Warri North Local Government Area.

On the coments by the PDP image maker, the APC senatorial candidate said he cannot afford to go into the “piggery route” with Osuoza, whom he appointed as commissioner during his administration, for picking on him since he left the party.

“To Ifeanyi Michael Osuoza, PRO of Delta State PDP, please note that the above statement did not come from me. In your usual style since I moved into APC, you have used it to pour venoms on me.

“I appointed you a commissioner in my administration. I will therefore not go down that piggery route with you.

“Please get the tape of what I said, which is not new. That’s what good PROs do.

“Finally, am focused on issues concerning my aspiration to represent the Delta South Senatorial district. I expect you to focus on those issues in trying to stop me from getting the ticket.

“I will not be distracted by people like you,” the former governor concluded.