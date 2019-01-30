THE frosty relationship between the immediate past governor of Delta State, Dr Emmanuel Uduaghan, and his former political party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has, again, reared its ugly head.

This followed scathing attacks by the state chapter of the PDP on the former governor, who is now the Delta South Senatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Reacting to media reports, in which Uduaghan was quoted to have said he left the PDP because his successor, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, does not listen to wise counsel, Publicity Secretary of the PDP in the state, Ifeanyi Michael Osuoza, in a statement, alleged that Uduaghan left the party because he was not guaranteed an automatic senatorial ticket.

But, Uduaghan who took to his Facebook page to respond to the scathing attacks by Osuoza, refuted the controversial media report and described it as untrue and the handiwork of detractors.

The former governor said the media report was a complete contrast to what he reportedly said during an APC campaign rally at Koko, in Warri North Local Government Area.

On the attack by the PDP image maker, the APC senatorial candidate said he could not afford to go into the “piggery route” with Osuoza whom he appointed as commissioner during his administration, for picking on him since he left the party.

“To Osuoza, please, note that the above statement did not come from me. In your usual style, since I moved to APC, you have used it to pour venoms on me.

“I appointed you as a commissioner in my administration. I’ll, therefore, not go down that piggery route with you.

“Please, get the tape of what I said, which is not new. That’s what good PROs do.

“Finally, I’m focused on issues concerning my aspiration to represent the Delta South senatorial district. I expect you to focus on those issues in trying to stop me from getting the ticket.

“I’ll not be distracted by people like you,” the former governor said.