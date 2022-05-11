By Chinwendu Obienyi

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Sigma Pensions, Mr. Dave Uduanu, has urged the Federal Government to inject more funds in venture capital for startup companies in Nigeria to accelerate growth in the economy. He also stressed that as much as startups focus on the importance of getting funding, they also need to ensure they have good corporate structures, citing it as pivotal for growth.

Uduanu said this at the maiden edition of ‘Founders and Funders’ event organised by Melon Capital in Lagos over the weekend where startups and investors converged to network and rub minds.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

He said: “ The more venture capital funding is available, the better for the economy because when you find very talented founders and you give them substantial money, they can fast track and grow their business.

“ For me, the more venture funding we have in Nigeria and in Africa, the better and the easier it is to build these big companies and unicorns as they are so-called.” He also urged that startups have good corporate governance and management structure from the unset.