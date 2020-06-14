Uche Usim, Abuja

Management of the Securities and Exchange Commission, SEC, on Sunday denied that it’s Acting Director General, Ms. Mary Uduk has resigned from the Commission.

The Commission in a statement, thus asked the public to disregard some publications suggesting Uduk has resigned from the Commission and a send forth party slated for Monday June 15, 2020.

“The Commission therefore wishes to inform the general public that the Acting Director General of the SEC, has not resigned her appointment with the Commission, neither has she handed over to anyone.

“Ms Uduk like every other staff of the Commission is awaiting the arrival of the new DG, Mr. Lamido Yuguda who was cleared by the Senate last week.

According to the SEC, no send forth party is being planned for Ms. Uduk.

“Stakeholders in the capital market and the general public are therefore advised to disregard the contents of the aforementioned publication as they are false” the Commission added.