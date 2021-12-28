From Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

The Governing Council of the Usmanu Danfodiyo University Sokoto (USUS) has approved the appointments of thirty-eight Lecturers to the post of Professors and thirty to the rank of Readers.

The Faculty of Sciences has the highest number, with 13 professors; Faculty of Social Sciences, 3; College of Health Sciences, 7; Faculty of Veterinary Medicine, 5; Faculty of Education, 2; Faculty of Arts and Islamic Studies, 5.

This was contained in a statement issued by its Head of Public Relations unit, Isma’il Mohammed Yauri. It further stated that Faculties of Agriculture, Management Sciences and Engineering and Environment Design have one new professor each.

‘On the readership Cadre, Faculty of Sciences has 8, Faculty of Pharmaceutical Sciences 3, College of Health Sciences 7, Faculty of Arts and Islamic Studies 3, Faculty of Law 1 while Faculty of Veterinary medicine, Social Sciences, Agriculture and Management Sciences have 2 each.” The statement reads in part.