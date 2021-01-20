The authorities of Usmanu Danfodio University Sokoto (UDUS) has fixed Monday, Jan. 25 for the resumption of students and commencement academic activities.

This is contained in a statement issued by the University’s Registrar, Alhaji Nurudeen Belko, and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Sokoto on Wednesday.

He said the university would reopen hostels on Jan. 24 and physical as well as online academic activities to commence on Jan. 25.

He noted that arrangements had been made in strict compliance to COVID-19 protocols.

He said that students were mandated to complete undertaking forms on abiding to COVID-19 protocols at all times while spacing and control of gathering mechanisms would be ensured.

According to him, handwashing instruments, sanitisers will be provided at libraries, laboratories, hostels and lecture halls.

He said the university’s health department had also made adequate arrangements for screening kits for suspected cases.

He stressed that confirmed cases would be referred to Usmanu Danfodio University Teaching Hospital (UDUTH) for treatment, adding that such expenses would shouldered by students’ families as the existing health insurance does not cover COVID-19.

The Registrar called on all students to strictly abide by COVID-19 protocols to prevent spread of the Covid-19 among members of the university community.

He tasked the students on regular use of face masks, frequent handwashing, use of sanitisers and observing social distancing.

Belko added that the reopening of the institution was based on the directive of the Federal Government. (NAN)