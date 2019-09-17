Emma Njoku, with agency reports

Super Eagles striker and Lille of France forward, Victor Osimhen, believes his team has what it takes to come away with the three points on offer in today’s UEFA Champions League clash with last year’s semifinalists, Ajax Amsterdam.

The Great Danes were hoping to begin their campaign in the elite European tournament on a flying note in Amsterdam today and although Osimhen admitted Ajax will be a difficult opponent, he is, nonetheless, optimistic his side can grab maximum points on the road.

Osimhen had enjoyed a fine start to life in the French top-flight since his permanent switch from Sporting Charleroi in July and has scored five goals in his first five outings for Christophe Galtier’s side.

Ahead of today’s trip to the Johan Cruyff Arena, the 20-year-old forward said Lille have the qualities to overcome Erik ten Hag’s side, who reached the semi-final of the competition last season.

“We feel good. We have some strong individuals, but above all, we have a team,” Osimhen told Ligue 1 website.

“We’re going to play a big club, they’ll be difficult to play, but we have what it takes to win it. We’re going there to win.”

Osimhen was brought to Lille as a direct replacement for Ivory Coast’s Nicolas Pepe, who joined the Arsenal for €80 million, and he has justified the move with his goalscoring exploits this term.

The Super Eagles forward described his present form as a reward for his hard work in the past years and he singled out two players who have helped him settle in well at the Stade Pierre Mauroy.

“I’ve been working hard for the last three years, I’ve had setbacks in my career, in my life, but this proves work pays,” he added.