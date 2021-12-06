Sixteen teams are left to compete in the UEFA Champions League as matches take place Tuesday and Wednesday with Heineken remaining a constant feature all through.

Heineken will be delighting football fans across the world and especially in Nigeria in their unique way.

With Heineken every other Champions League night, fans look forward in anticipation for the double doses of great football artistry and maximum as well as responsible entertainment.

Going into the final set of fixtures in the group stage of the world’s most glamorous club competition, 11 teams are already assured of places in the Round of 16 with only five more teams required to complete the roster.

Leading the chase for one of the remaining five spots in the knockout phase is former champions, Barcelona who are now being handled by one of their legends, Xavi Hernandez.

Though the Catalan giants have their destiny in their hands, they have a somewhat difficult task ahead of them at the Allianz Arena in Germany. Barcelona will go through if they win, or if FC Benfica do not win. In a similar manner, Benfica will go through if they win and Barcelona do not win.

The scenario in Group B is even trickier as the other three teams still have a chance to pull through with Liverpool.

Porto will go through if they win, or if they draw and Milan do not win while Atlético will go through if they win and Milan do not.

Milan will also go through if they win and the other game is drawn.

In Group F, Samuel Chukwueze and his Villarreal teammates will go through if they avoid defeat in Italy against Atalanta but would finish third if they lose.

