DStv and GOtv customers can look forward to Matchday 5 action from the UEFA Champions League, with matches scheduled to run from Tuesday 23 to Wednesday 24 November 2021.

Tuesday opens with Bayern Munich visiting Dynamo Kiev and Villarreal welcoming Manchester United to Estadio de la Ceramica in the early kick-offs at 6:45pm on SuperSport Variety 1 (DStv channel 206).

The pick of the late games sees Chelsea host Juventus at Stamford Bridge at 9pm on SuperSport Premier League (DStv channel 203) and look for revenge for the 1-0 loss they suffered in Turin back on Matchday 2 in September. “I don’t know why, it was the whole team. I felt we were a bit slow and tired, mentally slow in our decision making. That’s why it’s a strange one to analyse,” admitted Blues coach Thomas Tuchel.

Tuesday also features Barcelona looking for a home win over Benfica at 9pm on SuperSport Variety 1 to ease their recent woes, while Sevilla will back themselves to claim a home win in Group G when VfL Wolfsburg head to Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan at 9pm on SuperSport Variety 3 (DStv channel 208).

