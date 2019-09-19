Following Tuesday’s baptism of fire on their return to Champions League, Lille striker, Victor Osimhen said the team would be more prepared for the clash against Chelsea on matchday two.
Les Douges were given a reality check on Tuesday after they were beaten by last season’s semifinalist, Ajax at the Johan Cruyff Arena.
Goals from Quincy Promes, Edson Alvarez and Nicolas Tagliafico condemned Osimhen and co to defeat on their return to Europe’s biggest competition.
But the 20-year-old claimed the result will not dampen their spirit and had sent a warning to Chelsea who they face in their next match in the competition.
Osimhen said the side made a lot of mistakes and they can’t do that in a stage like the Cham- pions League. “This is the height of all competitions, because the Champions League is every player’s dream and when you play, you want to give your all and be on top of your game, but tonight, we played against a very organised team and when you play such teams, you don’t want to make lots of mistakes and when you get opportunities, you need to score them, but football is what it is, Osimhen told Omasports in a postmatch interview, where Soccernet.ng got excerpts from.
