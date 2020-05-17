Uefa has dismissed reports that clubs whose leagues have been cancelled this season because of coronavirus face being placed in preliminary rounds of European competitions.

Earlier this week, Uefa president, Aleksander Ceferin, revealed he thought the decision to permanently call a halt to the 2019-20 Ligue 1 and Ligue 2 campaigns in France was “premature” from his standpoint.

Officials came to the conclusion after French authorities determined no sporting events could be held until, at least, September, meaning Paris Saint-Germain were crowned champions while runners-up, Marseille, will join them in the Champions League group stage, with third-placed Rennes settling for the third-qualifying round where fixtures are scheduled to be held in August.

While Uefa admitted clubs that have had their seasons scrapped must be ready to take part in the qualifying rounds of the Champions League or Europa League, Europe’s football governing body says it is not pursuing an amendment to its entry requirements.

A statement said: “With regard to the way some quotes in an interview with beIN Sports have been reported, Uefa wishes to make clear that President Ceferin said that clubs from leagues which were abandoned in this season would still need to be ready to play qualification rounds for next season according to the current access list.