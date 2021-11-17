Former Captain Jay-Jay Okocha described his time with Bolton Wanderers as one of the best of his career and believes playing in Europe with the club was like winning a trophy.

Okocha who was appointed as captain after 12 months at the club scored 18 goals in 144 games between 2002 and 2006, before leaving for Qatar.

He also led Bolton to the Carling Cup final, where they lost to Middlesbrough 2-1 in Cardiff.

They qualified for the UEFA Cup ( now Europa League) after finishing sixth placed in the Premier League and it was their best season till date.

Okocha started their first game against Lokomotiv Plovdiv at the Reebok Stadium on September 15, 2005 in Bolton, England

Goals from Hidetashi Nakata and Kevin Nolan gave the Trotters a memorable 1st round first leg over the Bulgarian outfit.

The 2-1 scoreline was repeated in the reverse fixture a few weeks later as Wanderers earned passage to the next round, eventually exiting the competition that season in the last 32 phase at the hands of French side Marseille.

