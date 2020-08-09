Erstwhile Super Eagles’ striker, Odion Ighalo has promised to halt compatriot Victor Moses’ dream to win the 2020 UEFA Europa league gold medal.

Ighalo, a Manchester United attacker and Moses who plies his trade for Italian giant, Inter Milan, landed in Germany to represent their respective clubs in the semi-final/final phases of the competition.

Ahead of Monday’s semi-final duel, Moses is billed to nurture his dream against Bayern Leverkusen, while Ighalo will be lacing his boot to dent Copenhagen hope.

Ighalo, who believes his team will be up against Inter Milan Moses for the final game of the competition, triggers an enmity against the former Chelsea utility player.

The “Ajegunle” brought up took to his instagram handle, gesticulating rivalry against the Nerazzurri right back.

The 31-year-old goal poacher uploaded an image of himself alongside Moses while pondering the final game slated for August 21, in Cologne.