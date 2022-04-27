SuperSport viewers on DStv and GOtv can look forward to semi-final, first-leg action from the UEFA Europa League, with matches scheduled for tomorrow.

The first semi final takes place at the Red Bull Arena, where RB Leipzig welcomes Scottish giants, Rangers, showing on SuperSport Football (DStv channel 205). The German hosts took down Atalanta 3-1 on aggregate in the quarterfinals, while the Scottish visitors had a thrilling 3-2 overall triumph over Sporting Braga.

“We’re working hard and want to try and win the trophy,” said Leipzig attacker Christopher Nkunku, who will be a key danger man in this tie. ‘Gers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst is backing his side’s mentality now that they are just 180 minutes away from a first continental final since the 2008 UEFA Cup they lost to Russian side, Zenit St. Petersburg.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

“It starts with the belief that you can go through. I’m really happy that we could give the fans a game they were proud of and proceeding in Europe is huge,” said the Dutch tactician.