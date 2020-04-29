European football’s governing body has issued guidelines to all 55 associations after an agreement last week that qualification for next season’s Champions League and Europa League must be decided on ‘sporting merit’ this season.

The guidance, issued by UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin and UEFA general secretary Theodore Theodoridis states: “National associations and/or leagues should be in a position to communicate to UEFA by May 25, 2020 the planned restart of their domestic competitions including the date of restart and the relevant competition format.”

UEFA has also asked associations, such as the Dutch FA, to “explain the special circumstances justifying such premature termination” by the same deadline, in relation to the clubs it wants to compete in Europe next season.