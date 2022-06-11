SuperSport viewers on DStv and GOtv can look forward to Matchday 4 action from the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League, with fixtures set for Sunday 12 to Tuesday 14 June 2022.

A busy Sunday 12 June is headlined by Spain hosting Czech Republic at La Rosaleda in Malaga at 6:45pm on SuperSport La Liga (DStv channel 204 and GOtv channel 32), with coach of the visitors, Jaroslav Silhavy, hoping his side can bounce back from the disappointment of failing to qualify for the 2022 World Cup by putting up a strong showing in the UNL.

“It was a blow to our long-term ambitions and the hope that we can bring joy to our nation,” admitted Silhavy on not securing a berth at Qatar 2022. “But we can only look forward now and try to improve. In the Nations League we face some very tough opponents, but we will become a better team for the experience.”

Monday 13 June features France hosting Croatia at 6:45pm on SuperSport Premier League (DStv channel 203), as well as Denmark hosting Austria at 6:45pm on SuperSport Football (DStv channel 205 and GOtv channel 31). The Danish Dynamite have been superbly led by coach Kasper Hjulmand, who recently lent his support to England captain Harry Kane’s plan to unite with other national team skippers around concerns over the Qatar World Cup and human rights issues.

