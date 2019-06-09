The final match of the inaugural edition of the UEFA Nations League Final between hosts Portugal and the Netherlands, as well as is the third-place playoff between Switzerland and England will be broadcast live this weekend on DStv and GOtv.

Both games, which kick off at 2pm for the Third-place and 7:45pm for the Final on Sunday, will be broadcast exclusively on SuperSport 3 to DStv Premium and SuperSport Select 4 to GOtv Max subscribers.

Portugal defeated Italy and Poland at home and away respectively, and drew the reverse fixtures to get through to the semi-final. Coach Fernando Santos’ side breezed into the final of the competition after their talisman and captain, Cristiano Ronaldo, netted a hattrick in their 3-1 win over Switzerland in the first semi-final game at the Estadio Drago on Wednesday. In addition to the in-form Ronaldo, A Seleção will also bank on the likes of Bernardo Silva, veteran Joao Moutinho and more importantly, their supporters as their 12th man to win the trophy and add to continental triumph of Euro 2016.