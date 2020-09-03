A series of top-flight games involving elite European teams across various football, competitions will be aired live on GOtv during this week.

The games scheduled to hold from today to Monday will be broadcast live on SuperSport Football (GOtv channel 31) to GOtv Jolli and Max customers and on SuperSport LaLiga (GOtv channel 32) exclusive to GOtv Max customers.

At the peak of the pack is the match fixture of the 2020/2021 UEFA Nations League between Ukraine and Switzerland at Arena L’viv stadium. The game kicks off at 7:45pm today and will be aired live on SuperSport Football, GOtv channel 31.

The two sides will be playing together for the first time after the 2010 friendly international match which ended in a 2-2 draw.

Ukraine will be hoping to improve on their last season’s performance by ensuring they secure their spot in League A. On the other hand, Switzerland, who have had four wins from six games in the last year, will want to better their record in the present format of the competition by advancing from the group stage.

GOtv’s coverage of the Nations League will continue, tomorrow, when Northern Ireland, hosts Romania in a group clash.

This will be broadcast live on SuperSport LaLiga, GOtv channel 32 at 7:45pm.

On Saturday, European team, Denmark, will take on Belgium in the Nations League match which airs live at 7:45pm on SuperSport LaLiga, GOtv channel 32.