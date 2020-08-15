Uefa president Aleksander Ceferin will join the Champions League and Europa League bubbles so he can present the trophy on the pitch at each final.

Ceferin will be tested for coronavirus two days before each match and will not need to wear a mask.

He wants the presentations to be as authentic as possible, though both finals will be played without fans.

The Champions League final is in Lisbon on 23 August, two days after the Europa League final in Cologne.

Both competitions are concluding with a ‘final eight’ competition in a single country after the football calendar was disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic.