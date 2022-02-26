UEFA has switched the Champions League Final on May 28 from St Petersburg to the Stade de France in St-Denis. Russian and Ukrainian clubs and national teams must now play home UEFA competition matches at neutral venues. In fact Spartak Moscow are the only Russian team left in European club competition this season, having reached the Europa League last 16.

These decisions emerged from an emergency meeting of the European football federation’s executive committee summoned in the wake of the Russian military assault on Ukraine.

A UEFA statement said the decisions had been taken in response to the “grave escalation of the security situation in Europe.” It also expressed its express “thanks and appreciation to French Republic President Emmanuel Macron for his personal support and commitment.”

UEFA also noted its concern for players and officials in Ukraine including foreign footballers stranded behind the lines.

This is the third successive season in which the final venue has been changed. The Covid-19 pandemic was to blame for the 2020 final moving from Istanbul to Lisbon and for the 2021 final being altered from St Petersburg to Porto.

UEFA’s statement did not refer to its £30m sponsorship deal with Gazprom. The Russian energy giant is also naming rights sponsor of the St Petersburg stadium.