Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have both failed to make the final shortlist for UEFA’s positional awards next month.

The awards recognise the top performers in each position during the 2019-20 Champions League campaign, with the shortlist comprising of players with the most votes from a special jury.

Both Messi and Ronaldo have always made the final shortlist but this year will see neither man up for the forward’s award.

Manuel Neuer is up for the best goalkeeper award, along with PSG’s Keylor Navas and Atletico Madrid’s Jan Oblak.

David Alaba, Alphonso Davies and Joshua Kimmich dominated the defender list while Thomas Muller and Liverpool-bound Thiago got nods for best midfielder.

Manchester City star and PFA Player of the Year Kevin De Bruyne is the only Premier League representative on the list but faces stiff competition from the Bayern boys.

Robert Lewandowski is the hot favourite to win the UEFA’s best forward award, while PSG duo Kylian Mbappe and Neymar are also in the running.

The awards were introduced for the 2016-17 campaign, in a bid to acknowledge the best players in Europe’s elite club competition.