Super Falcons star, Asisat Oshoala missed out on the inaugural UEFA fans Women’s team of the year despite her brilliant performance last year.

Oshoala played a starring role in Barcelona Femeni’s victory in the Spanish Primera Division, scoring 19 times in 20 league games.

The 26-year-old also helped La Blaugranes reach the semifinal of the UEFA Women’s Champions League with a goal in five games.

This season, Oshoala has scored ten goals and registered two assists in all competitions for Lluís Cortés team. But despite her impressive displays, she did not get enough votes to feature in UEFA’s team of the year.

Oshoala was among the forwards nominated, but the Nigerian international missed out to Chelsea’s Pernille Harder, who led the line.

She was also not considered for one of the three attacking slots with Daniëlle van de Donk, Sara Björk Gunnarsdóttir and Delphine Cascarino all getting the nod ahead of her.

