Two players of Nigerian descent, Tammy Abraham and Fikayo Tomori are in line to feature for Chelsea against Liverpool in tomorrow evening’s UEFA Super Cup at Vodafone Park in İstanbul.

The England U21 internationals were among the 23 players who boarded the plane to Turkey on Monday evening.

UEFA permits clubs to name 23 players (instead of 18) on the match sheet for the UEFA Super Cup, meaning Abraham and Tomori are certain to be included in Chelsea’s match day squad, barring an injury in their final training session on Tuesday evening.

This is the fourth time Chelsea have qualified for the Super Cup but they have won only once against Real Madrid in 1998, while they lost to Atlético Madrid and Bayern Munich in 2012 and 2013 respectively.

Blues icon Obi Mikel went the distance against the Spanish opponents at Stade Louis-II in 2012 and was a second half substitute vs Bayern Munich the following year.

Tammy Abraham played 66 minutes of Chelsea’s 4-0 loss to Manchester United on Sunday while Tomori was an unused substitute.