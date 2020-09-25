UEFA have confirmed that clubs will be able to use five substitutions in European competitions this season.

That means English clubs in the Champions League and Europa League will be able to replace five players in a match – despite being unable to do so in the Premier League.

Premier League clubs controversially voted against allowing five substitutes this season, instead reverting back to three subs per game.

The news will be welcome to managers concerned over fixture congestion in a truncated 20/21 season, with more players now being given a brief respite in one competition.

Europe’s top clubs had already lobbied UEFA to allow five subs per game for this season after only three subs were permitted in the qualifying rounds of European competitions.

Multiple managers of English clubs involved in Europe have previously spoken out against the decision not to allow five subs a game this season.

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard who banged the drum for five subs last season.